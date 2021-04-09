High Court offers-rape accused journalist interim protection deal

HC gives rape-accused reporter interim protection deal

The 22-year-old woman alleged she was raped by Varun Hiremath at a Chanakyapuri 5-star-hotel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 16:58 ist
The matter was listed for further hearing on April 16. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Mumbai-based television journalist in a rape case provided he joins the police investigation.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notices and sought responses of the Delhi Police and the complainant woman on journalist Varun Hiremath's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

"Petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing subject to him joining the investigation as and when directed," the high court said.

It listed the matter for further hearing on April 16.

Hiremath has approached the high court after his earlier anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here in March.

The 22-year-old woman in her complaint alleged she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20.

The counsel for the 28-year-old man claimed before the court that that there had been a history of previous sexual relationship between the accused and the complainant.

 

 

