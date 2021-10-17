In a first, Mumbai reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Mumbai's recovery rate has improved to 97 per cent

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Oct 17 2021, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Despite the fear of a looming third wave, the country reported a major positive development on Sunday after its financial capital Mumbai reported no Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24-hour period -- a big win for a city that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Public Health Department of Maharashtra government, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours while 367 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus. 

The progressive total of deaths and cases in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban - which fall under the BMC - were 16,180 and 7,50,808, respectively. 

During the day, the state recorded 29 deaths and 1,715 new cases taking the progressive total to 1,39,789 and 65,91,697, respectively. 

The last time Mumbai recorded zero deaths was on March 26, 2020 when the pandemic was just beginning to break out in the city. Since then, Mumbai has witnessed two waves of coronavirus disrupting normal life.

Mumbai's recovery rate has improved to 97 per cent.

"Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet!," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, lauding Mumbai's massive feat against the virus.

 

