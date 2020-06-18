RPI(A) workers protest outside Mumbai's Chinese hotel

India-China border clash: RPI(A) workers protest outside Mumbai's Chinese hotel

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 18 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 16:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In the wake of the escalating border tension between India and China, the workers of Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI) held a protest outside a Chinese hotel in suburban Chembur here on Thursday, a police official said.

A violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops took place on Monday evening at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh that resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers. Around 18 Indian soldiers also sustained serious injuries in the clash.

A few RPI(A) supporters gathered outside the Chinese hotel this afternoon to protest against China's aggression. They sat on a street outside the hotel and chanted slogans against the Chinese government, the official said.

The protesters also held banners and placards that criticised China. The party workers paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, some RPI(A) workers urged people to boycott Chinese products.

