India’s top politicians to be present at Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad

Four top ministers of the Narendra Modi government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, two former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily from Karnataka and Devendra Fadnavis from Maharashtra will feature at the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS), India’s only national conclave for politically-inclined students.

Besides Singh and Gadkari, other ministers are health, family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, education and skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bias will address students.

The Pune-based MIT School of Government will host the 11th edition of the flagship event from 23 September, which will run for six days till 28 September.

Nearly 20,000 student leaders from all states of India will participate. The conclave will also conduct two Youth to Youth Connect Programs to enable students to lead the discourse on the most pressing topics around nation-building.

In its 11th year, BCS, which is the country’s largest platform that encourages and empowers the youth of the country to participate actively in politics, will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible to youth from all parts of the country.

MIT School of Government is the first school of its kind to create future political leaders, with active support from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the UNESCO Chair of Human Rights, Democracy & Peace, Pune.

The BCS began its arduous journey in 2011 under the visionary leadership of young educationist Rahul V. Karad, founder of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad and chief initiator of MIT School of Government.

Through the last decade, BCS has been inspiring the youth of the country to raise their voice, get a better understanding of politics and engage with the most sought-after political and thought leaders through this unique platform.

Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions and Executive President, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Ravikumar Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and Ravindranath Patil, former IPS officer Senior Director, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and several student leaders from across the country were present at the online announcement on Friday.

The last 10 annual conclaves witnessed the participation of 80,000-plus politically and socially inclined students from 450 universities from various states of India, and other countries. Over 500 eminent political leaders, thinkers, business leaders, and youth icons of national and international eminence from all spectrums of ideologies have engaged them in absorbing and thought-provoking sessions.