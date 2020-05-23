Indian Navy rescues burn victim off Karwar

Indian Navy rescues burn victim off Karwar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  May 23 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 10:30 ist
A crew member of a merchant ship, who had sustained severe burn injuries to his face due to hot oil spillage, was evacuated by the Indian Navy off Karwar. 

The request for assistance was received from the Merchant Vessel MV Vardman, which was anchored off Karwar on Thursday. 

A naval Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) from Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB), Karwar, immediately evacuated the 24-year-old oiler man and provided timely medical care, despite rough sea.

The injured individual, who hails from Berhampur, Odisha, is being treated at Karwar and his medical condition is reported to be stable, a press release from Western Naval Command said.

