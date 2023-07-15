Inspector, constable held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Mumbai

Mumbai: Inspector, constable held for taking ₹2L bribe

They were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigation into the case is underway, a police official said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector and a constable in Mumbai for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The duo posted at the Mulund police station was arrested on Friday, he said. "The inspector and the constable demanded Rs 25 lakh from a man against whom a case was registered.

They threatened him that he will have to face legal action in the case filed against him if he did not pay money to them," the ACB official said.

The deal was later finalised at Rs 11 lakh, he said. "Fed up with their demand, the complainant approached the ACB last week. Acting on his complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the two police personnel while accepting the first instalment of Rs two lakh as a bribe," he said.

