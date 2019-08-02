Issues in BJP-Sena seat sharing would be resolved: CM

Admitting that there are some issues vis-a-vis seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that it would be resolved.

During the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the alliance between the two saffron alliance broke off and they had contested against each other.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has a strength of 122 and Shiv Sena 63 - and they had joined hands after the polls to run the government.

In view of this, there are a lot of aspirants in both parties and some who contested last time would have to be dropped.

"No denying the fact that there are issues," Fadnavis told a news conference in Wadha.

".... like in Vidarbha we (BJP) had won most of the seats last time while our alliance partner (Sena) won most of the seats in Konkan districts... but we are contesting the polls together... we are resolving the issue," said Fadnavis.

In fact, the BJP leadership including Fadnavis and state president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil are in touch with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that there is no discontentment within their ranks and files.