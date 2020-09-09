Jail or bail for Rhea and Showik? Court to decide

The fate of Chakraborty siblings, Rhea and Showik, who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be decided on Thursday.

The bail pleas of Rhea (28) and Showik (24) will come up for hearing in the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday, their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

The sister-brother duo faces similar charges of sourcing and procuring drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on 14 June at his rented duplex flat in Mount Blanc at Carter Road in Bandra.

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been sent to judicial custody and the Magistrate’s court has rejected her bail application.

On Wednesday morning, she was sent Byculla women’s jail till the expiry of her remand on 22 September.

Meanwhile, Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and two alleged drug peddlers Abdel Bashit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra were produced before a Magistrate’s court, which remanded them to judicial custody till 23 September.

They are expected to be lodged in the Arthur Road prison. Maneshinde has moved the bail applications for Rhea and Showik and said that they have cooperated with the investigatiors.

“The allegations against the applicants would at the most make out a case of purchasing of drugs which is a bailable offence. There is no shred of evidence to connect the applicants with the financing of any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders,” he said.