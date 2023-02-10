Japanese consulate issues travel advisory, advises caution for tourists near popular Goa beach

The Japanese consulate in Mumbai in an advisory has warned its nationals urging them to be cautious while visiting Anjuna beach, a popular tourism hotspot in North Goa, following, what the advisory has claimed, a series of attacks on tourists in recent times.

“If you are contacted by a stranger in a foreign country, please be careful not to easily trust them as they may be suspicious of fraud. In the vicinity of Anjuna Beach in Goa, multiple people colluded, accused travelers of possessing drugs such as marijuana, made them into criminals, and robbed them of cash, smart phones, credit cards, etc. increase. If you are approached by a stranger at your travel destination, be suspicious of them as scammers and avoid joining them,” said the advisory.

While the advisory had been issued on February 7, it appeared in the public domain on Friday.

The advisory also suggested that tourists were victims of crimes near the Anjuna beach area, which is a known destination for narco tourism and nightlife.

“Due to the relaxation of immigration restrictions due to the novel coronavirus infection, the number of people traveling overseas is increasing, and as a result, the activities of criminal groups targeting travelers may be increasing, so please be careful,” it said.

While the police has claimed that the Japanese consular officials had not contacted them before issuing the advisory, the Opposition has now targetted the BJP-led state government for not being able to maintain law and order.

“Unprecedented that a foreign government has to warn its citizens against tourism in Goa. The only competence Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his ministers have is to make nonsensical claims at events while Goa’s image gets trashed all over the world,” former deputy Chief Minister and now an opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai said.

According to Nidhin Valsan, North Goa district superintendent, said that there had been no incidents or crime specifically targetting Japanese tourists in the Anjuna beach village.

“Japanese Consulate general in Mumbai has not communicated to Goa Police anything in this regard,” Valsan told reporters.

Anjuna beach had shot into infamy in late 2000s following the sexual assault and death of British minor girl Scarlett Keeling, who was drugged by beach shack workers, sexually assaulted and then left to die on the sands.