Japanese consulate advises caution for tourists in Goa

Japanese consulate issues travel advisory, advises caution for tourists near popular Goa beach

While the advisory had been issued on February 7, it appeared in the public domain on Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Feb 10 2023, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 23:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Japanese consulate in Mumbai in an advisory has warned its nationals urging them to be cautious while visiting Anjuna beach, a popular tourism hotspot in North Goa, following, what the advisory has claimed, a series of attacks on tourists in recent times.

“If you are contacted by a stranger in a foreign country, please be careful not to easily trust them as they may be suspicious of fraud. In the vicinity of Anjuna Beach in Goa, multiple people colluded, accused travelers of possessing drugs such as marijuana, made them into criminals, and robbed them of cash, smart phones, credit cards, etc. increase. If you are approached by a stranger at your travel destination, be suspicious of them as scammers and avoid joining them,” said the advisory.

While the advisory had been issued on February 7, it appeared in the public domain on Friday.

Read | AI-based robot introduced to save lives on Goa beaches

The advisory also suggested that tourists were victims of crimes near the Anjuna beach area, which is a known destination for narco tourism and nightlife. 

“Due to the relaxation of immigration restrictions due to the novel coronavirus infection, the number of people traveling overseas is increasing, and as a result, the activities of criminal groups targeting travelers may be increasing, so please be careful,” it said.

While the police has claimed that the Japanese consular officials had not contacted them before issuing the advisory, the Opposition has now targetted the BJP-led state government for not being able to maintain law and order.

“Unprecedented that a foreign government has to warn its citizens against tourism in Goa. The only competence Chief Minister Pramod Sawant  and his ministers have is to make nonsensical claims at events while  Goa’s image gets trashed all over the world,” former deputy Chief Minister and now an opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai said.

According to Nidhin Valsan, North Goa district superintendent, said that there had been no incidents or crime specifically targetting Japanese tourists in the Anjuna beach village.
“Japanese Consulate general in Mumbai has not communicated to Goa Police anything in this regard,” Valsan told reporters.

Anjuna beach had shot into infamy in late 2000s following the sexual assault and death of British minor girl Scarlett Keeling, who was drugged by beach shack workers, sexually assaulted and then left to die on the sands.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News

What's Brewing

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

 