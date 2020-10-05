JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune boy tops exam

JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune's Chirag Falor tops exam

PTI, New Delhi,
  Oct 05 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pune's Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, results of which was announced on Monday, according to officials.

The second and third ranks have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively.

"Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females," said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Advanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. 

