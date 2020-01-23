'Kaam ki baat' as important as 'mann ki baat', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Jaipur Literature Festival

Extending her support to ongoing protests across the country against Ctizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Bollywood actor Nandita Das said that the need of the hour is to replicate 'Shaheen Bagh' across the country.

The opening day of 13th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival revolved around the ongoing protests against CAA. The actor who was speaking on the sidelines of her session on the works of Saadat Hasan Manto said those who are yet to speak on NRC and CAA, need to break their silence. "We don't need fence sitters anymore, especially after the present political climate in our country. The (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove their identity", Das said.

While acknowledging the efforts put in by students, the actor said that protests based on the pattern of 'Shaheen Bagh' are being replicated which makes more impact.