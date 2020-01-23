'Kaam ki baat' as important as 'mann ki baat', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Jaipur Literature Festival

The opening day of 13th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival revolved around the ongoing protests against CAA. The actor who was speaking on the sidelines of her session on the works of Saadat Hasan Manto said those who are yet to speak on NRC and CAA, need to break their silence. "We don't need fence sitters anymore, especially after the present political climate in our country. The (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove their identity", Das said.
While acknowledging the efforts put in by students, the actor said that protests based on the pattern of 'Shaheen Bagh' are being replicated which makes more impact.
While taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', Gehlot said, "I believe festivals like JLF should provide a platform to deliberate certain important issues of country. People should speak up their mind and the law makers should take a note of their voices. Because ‘Mann ki Baat’ is equally important as ‘Kaam ki Baat".
Speaking at the inaugural session, festival co-director and author William Dalrymple told the audience that the JLF has now formally become “the largest literary festival” in the world.