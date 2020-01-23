'Kaam ki baat' as important as 'mann ki baat': Gehlot

'Kaam ki baat' as important as 'mann ki baat', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Jaipur Literature Festival

The chief minister also paid tribute to Rajasthani poet Vijaydan Detha, and unveiled an English translation of the late poet’s works — “Bijji: Timeless Tales from Marwar”

Extending her support to ongoing protests across the country against Ctizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Bollywood actor Nandita Das said that the need of the hour is to replicate 'Shaheen Bagh' across the country.

The opening day of 13th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival revolved around the ongoing protests against CAA. The actor who was speaking on the sidelines of her session on the works of Saadat Hasan Manto said those who are yet to speak on NRC and CAA, need to break their silence. "We don't need fence sitters anymore, especially after the present political climate in our country. The (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove their identity", Das said.

While acknowledging the efforts put in by students, the actor said that protests based on the pattern of 'Shaheen Bagh' are being replicated which makes more impact.

 
Gehlot takes a dig at Modi
 
Earlier, at the inauguration of the festival Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stirred up a controversy after suggesting that the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is the place where thinkers across the world come and do “Kaam Ki Baat” along with “Mann Ki Baat”, suggesting that the annual literary festival will give space to dissent.

While taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', Gehlot said, "I believe festivals like JLF should provide a platform to deliberate certain important issues of country. People should speak up their mind and the law makers should take a note of their voices. Because ‘Mann ki Baat’ is equally important as ‘Kaam ki Baat".

Speaking at the inaugural session, festival co-director and author William Dalrymple told the audience that the JLF has now formally become “the largest literary festival” in the world.

 
About JLF 2020
 
The five day festival will have over 250 speakers, including the likes of Pulitzer winners Forrest Gander and Stephen Greenblatt, 2010 Man Booker Prize winner Howard Jacobson, Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and renowned author Elizabeth Gilbert. The youngest author to launch his book is 9-years-old from Jaipur. 
 
This year, besides poetry, fiction and non fiction, the festival intends to discuss important topics such as constitution, climate change, science and technology along with other themes integral to our times. Moreover the sessions under the theme ‘Women Uninterrupted’ will bring to the fore several pressing issues of women.
