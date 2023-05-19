Goa BJP passes resolution to oppose Kalasa-Banduri DPR

Kalasa-Banduri DPR nod threat to Mahadayi existence: Goa BJP passes resolution

The political resolution was passed by the state executive committee of the BJP in Goa, the highest decision-making body in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • May 19 2023, 00:03 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 00:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In an interesting twist to the Mahadayi plot, following BJP's crushing defeat in Karnataka, the ruling BJP in Goa passed a political resolution on Thursday, to urge its government in Goa to 'take all steps necessary' to oppose the Karnataka government's plans to construct the Kalasa-Banduri project.

The political resolution was passed by the state executive committee of the BJP in Goa, the highest decision-making body in the state. "The latest development, wherein the DPR (detailed project report) of Karnataka state pertaining to Mahadayi river has been approved by the Central Water Commission, has posed a threat to the very existence of this river," the resolutions said.

"This State Executive Committee strongly urges the state government to take all necessary steps to safeguard Goa's lawful rights and interest over the water of River Mahadayi and reiterates its unflinching commitment and support to the state govt in its fight to save River Mahadayi," it added.

Interestingly, the DPR was passed by the Central Water Commission last year, when the BJP was heading the government in Karnataka. Soon after the DPR was passed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the BJP governments at the Centre, Karnataka and Goa had worked together to successfully resolve the Mahadayi deadlock, even as an embarrassed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had challenged the nod given to the Kalasa-Banduri DPR in the Supreme Court.

Sawant and other state BJP leaders had also lobbied against the CWC nod with Shah as well as BJP national president J P Nadda.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
India News
Mahadayi row

