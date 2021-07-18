Kalyan loco-pilots rescue senior citizen from jaws of death; earn cash award from Central Railway

Loco-pilots save senior citizens from jaws of death

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the senior citizen was crossing the tracks unaware of the train

Credit: Twitter/@Central_Railway

A senior citizen virtually escaped the jaws of death when he fell while crossing the tracks near the Kalyan station in Mumbai, as two alert loco-pilots of a running train applied emergency brakes in time. 

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the senior citizen was crossing the tracks unaware of the train. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall and the man possibly slipped.

Kalyan station’s Chief Permanent Way Inspector Santosh Kumar raised an alarm, the Loco Pilot S K Pradhan and Assistant Loco Pilot Ravi Shankar G applied the emergency brakes bringing the train to a screeching halt. 

However, by that time, the senior citizen had already come under the locomotive. People nearby rushed there and pulled him out to safety.

Central Railway General Manager Ashok Kansal announced a spot cash award of Rs 2,000 each to the three CR railway personnel for showing alertness and saving the man's life.

"Trespassing railway tracks is illegal and dangerous. It can be fatal," the CR tweeted. 

