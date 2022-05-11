Kannada association to back ‘native’ contestants for Goa panchayat polls

Adding fuel to the ongoing debate of natives and “outsiders” in the state, the Goa Kannada Mahasangh announced that it will support native Kannadiga contestants for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Siddanna Meti, president of the Mahasangh, told reporters that his organisation would back Kannadigas keen on contesting the panchayat polls, especially in wards with sizeable population of Kannadiga voters.

“We will back Kannadiga candidates in places like Bicholim, Calangute, Sancoale (villages). If people are interested, we will form a panel of Kannadiga candidates to support them,” Meti said.

Election of representatives to nearly 190 village panchayats in Goa have been tentatively scheduled for June this year.

Inward and outward migration of local human resources from the state over the last decade has led to a long-standing debate over dilution of Goa’s socio-cultural identity.

The issue of rampant migration from Maharashtra and Karnataka was used by political parties in the run up to the 2022 state Assembly polls.

Reacting to Meti’s statement, Goa’s Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate said everyone is welcome to contest in a democracy. According to him, Kannadigas who have voting rights in Goa might not even vote for the Kannadiga candidates backed by the Mahasangh.

“Everyone is welcome. This is (a) democracy. There are many Kannada people living in Goa. It is not necessary that they will vote for Kannadigas only,” Monserrate said.

“As long as you are a voter of Goa, you can contest. For MP (Member of Parliament elections) I can contest in any other state. I am entitled as a citizen of India,” he remarked.