Keep an eye on me: Dubai-bound Malik to probe agencies

Keep an eye on me, Nawab Malik tells probe agencies as he heads to Dubai

The NCP National spokesperson has been in the limelight for carrying out an unprecedented 'in-depth investigation' against Sameer Wankhede

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 15:34 ist
Maharashtra minister and NCB spokesperson Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday announced that he would be travelling to Dubai for four days after taking all requisite Central and State governments' clearances.

In a tongue-in-cheek farewell tweet, Malik formally requested "all government agencies keep an eye on me and track my movement" while he is abroad.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National spokesperson has been in the limelight for carrying out an unprecedented 'in-depth investigation' against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on various issues.

Among other things, the minister has gone hammer-and-tongs after the narcotics super-sleuth for allegedly producing fake documents to usurp a plum job in the Indian Revenue Service from the reserved category.

Through his series of media briefings since early October, Malik has slammed Wankhede of questionable links, carrying out a "fraudulent" (farzi) raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, allegedly letting off certain select persons or his friends and specifically "targeting" film personalities like Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, to get maximum publicity with little recovery of drugs.

Once, he had even accused Wankhede of going to Maldives to allegedly finalise extortion deals with glamour world personalities, which the officer had vehemently denied.

Finally, the cornered Wankhede family moved the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit of Rs 1.25 crore and sought 'interim relief' to gag Malik's defamatory statements in public, which will be decided upon on Monday (November 22).

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nawab Malik
Dubai
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 