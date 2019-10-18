Lady who rebelled in Matoshree courtyard expelled

A lady who rebelled in the courtyard of Matoshree was expelled by Shiv Sena on Friday.

Trupti Sawant a sitting Shiv Sena MLA from Bandra East, who filed her papers as an Independent after the party nominated Mumbai mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, was expelled.

Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackeray family, is housed in the Bandra East seat.

In fact, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has made an open request to Trupti to withdraw but she defied the party line.

Trupti is wife of late Prakash Sawant, popularly known as Bala Sawant, who won the polls in 2009 and 2014. After his sudden demise, Trupti was fielded in by-election in 2015, in which she defeated veteran Narayan Rane, who was then with the Congress.