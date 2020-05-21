Lawyers need not wear coats, gowns during virtual hearings: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday exempted advocates from wearing black coats and gowns while attending the court hearings through video conferencing.

It issued a circular saying Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta has exempted lawyers appearing before it and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa from wearing black coat and the advocate's gown.

The circular not specify any reason behind the exemption.

Advocates may wear a tie or white band ensuring proper decorum before the virtual courts, it said.

The circular is in consonance with a similar order passed on May 13 by the Supreme Court, which exempting lawyers there from wearing coats and long gowns during the hearings through video conferencing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court and most of the high courts are conducting hearings in urgent matters via video conferencing since March 25, when the entire nation was put under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bombay High Court had earlier issued a circular saying advocates and others appearing before it via video conferencing should be dressed appropriately and maintain decorum, as is done during normal court proceedings.

On May 13, Chief Justice of India S A Bobade said lawyers need not wear coats and gowns as they make it easier to "catch virus".