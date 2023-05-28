Leopard rescued from 80-feet deep death trap in Maharashtra

In a difficult operation, the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS sprang into action to rescue a young female leopard from an 80-foot-deep well in Savargav village, situated in Junnar Forest Range in Pune district.

The leopard is currently under medical observation and will soon be released back into the wild.

Last week, farmers of Savargav village heard an unfamiliar sound originating from a neighbouring well.

On approaching closer, they saw a leopard struggling to stay afloat in the nearly 80-foot-deep, open well.

Concerned for the animal’s well-being, they immediately reported the situation to the MFD.

A three member rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was also called into action to assist the forest officers.

Till the time a strategy was being devised to rescue the leopard, a plastic crate tied with ropes was lowered into the well. This helped the tired leopard to board the crate and get some rest.

The rescuers then lowered a trap cage and after a 30-minute long effort, the leopard was safely pulled out of the well.

The leopard is currently under medical observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre of Wildlife SOS.

Dr. Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “Upon initial inspection, we discovered the leopard to be a young female, approximately 2 years old. The leopard has not sustained any kind of injuries, and remains active and healthy. Currently she is under observation and we will soon release her back into a suitable natural habitat.”

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “We received a call from the local farmers about the presence of a leopard in a well. So we immediately dispatched our staff for the rescue and also called the Wildlife SOS team for their assistance. Whenever we get such rescue calls, we reach the location as soon as possible and also sensitise the locals there about the basic safety aspects of the operation.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Open wells continue to remain a threat to wild animals. But due to the alertness and involvement of multiple stakeholders such as the villagers and the forest department, we are able to save one leopard at a time. Our team is highly trained in conducting wildlife rescues without causing any stress to the animals.”