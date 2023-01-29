Lingayat community stage massive protest in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jan 29 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 21:15 ist
Representative image of Lingayat community members. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a significant development, the Lingayat community staged a massive morcha at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai demanding a Constitutional  recognition as a religious and a  minority status in Maharashtra.

The protestors demanded that the work of the approved Mahatma Basaveshwar National Memorial at Mangalwedha taluka of Solapur district should be expedited. 

Besides, they also demanded that an equestrian statue of Mahatma Basaveshwar should be erected in Vidhan Bhavan complex of Mumbai. They also demanded that a Mahatma Basaveshwar Economic Development Corporation should be established for the welfare of the community.

They also demanded that the Miraj railway station should be named after Mahatma Basaveshwar. There should be a separate column for the Lingayat community in the national census, they demanded. 

