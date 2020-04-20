Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.
Surekha Berde, attached to Andheri railway police, was found hanging in her flat by her husband Pramod, said police.
Her brother Arjun Vivek said, "We were informed about the death at 4 pm. We tried to get online passes to travel from Sangli to Mumbai but we have not managed to get them. Even the local police station is not being able to help us."
Senior Inspector Gitendra Bhavsar of Vanrai police station said an accidental death report had been registered and probe into why she took this extreme step was underway.
