Maha: Bizman shot dead by bike-borne persons

A 35-year-old real estate businessman, who was out on bail in a case of firing on a financier, was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Sunday.

Rajesh Nahar, a resident of Partur town, was on his way home on Saturday night when he was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne persons who shot him in the head near Shingdepokari Phata at Mantha and fled, an official at Partur police station said.

The deceased was rushed a private hospital in Jalna where he was declared dead, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot where they found an empty cartridge and a broken glass of the car, he said.

District Superintendent of Police S Chaitanya has ordered a probe into the incident.

Nahar was earlier booked in a case of firing on a financier. The police had arrested three assailants in that case who named Nahar behind the attack.

According to police, Nahar had allegedly given a contract to eliminate the financier over a monetary dispute. He was out on bail in that case.

Nahar was also accused of hiring a man to kill a local trader, Gautam Monut. However, the police and an alert watchman at Monut's residence foiled the plan.

The police official said they suspect some link with these cases behind Nahar's killing.

Search for the assailants was on, he added.