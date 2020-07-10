Maha reports biggest one-day spike of 7,862 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 7,862 new cases on Friday, which pushed the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,38,461, the health department said.

With 226 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 9,893, it said.

Of the total 7,862 new cases, Mumbai reported 1,337, Pune city 1,099, Aurangabad city 177, it said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 4,513 cases that took the count to 1,64,175 and death toll to 7,063.

Of the total 226 deaths reported on Friday, 145were from the MMR.

While the number of patients in Mumbai increased to 90,461, its death toll reached 5,205. Of the total number fatalities reported during the day, 73were in Mumbai, the department said in a statement.

In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan Dombivali are the worst hit with 13,837 and 13,192 cases so far respectively.

Kalyan Dombivali witnessed a rise in its tally with 694 new cases, while 209 cases were added in Nashik city.

Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune reported 507 new cases during the day.

As many as 5,366 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said.

This took the number of recovered patients in the state to 1,32,625, it said, adding that 12,53,978 people have been tested so far.

There are 95,943 active cases in the state at present.

The statement saidthat the recovery rate in the state is 55.62per cent, while the fatality rate is 4.15per cent.

Currently, 6,74,025 people are in home quarantine and 46,560are in Institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID tally is as follows: Positive cases 2,38,461, deaths 9,893, recoveries 1,32,625, active cases 95,943, people tested so far 12,53,978.