Maharashtra: 12 morning walkers arrested for violating lockdown  

  • Apr 08 2020, 13:47 ist
A man reads a newspaper on a bridge leading to the Dharavi slum during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Twelve people from Navi Mumbai township were arrested on Wednesday for going out on morning walk in violation of the lockdown guidelines, police said.

These people were spotted by police on roads in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area near here early in the morning.

"We arrested 12 morning walkers from various locations, including the Thane Naka," senior police inspector Ajay Kumar Landge said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later released on bail, the official said.

"From today onwards, retail outlets of Big Bazaar, Reliance Mart, and fruit, vegetable, fish and mutton shops, and restaurants accepting takeaway orders here will remain open till 5 pm while chemist shops and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will function as usual," he said.

People have been strictly advised to stay at home, but despite that if anyone is found roaming outside, action will be taken against that person, he added. 

