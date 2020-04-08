Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 8

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 08:55 ist
Railways employees travel in a local train after their duty during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 5,000 people.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown for the past few days as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 5,166 as of April 8.

Total deaths in India: 154

Andhra Pradesh: 4

Haryana: 2

Rajasthan: 6

Uttar Pradesh: 3

Telangana: 11

Madhya Pradesh: 18

Karnataka: 4

Delhi: 7

Maharashtra: 52

Punjab: 7

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 16

West Bengal: 9

Himachal Pradesh: 2

Tamil Nadu: 7

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 3

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 304
Punjab: 99
Delhi: 525
Jammu and Kashmir: 125
Ladakh: 13
Rajasthan: 343
Uttar Pradesh: 341
Maharashtra: 1018
Karnataka: 175
Tamil Nadu: 690
Telangana: 364
Haryana: 129
Andhra Pradesh: 314
Himachal Pradesh: 28
Gujarat: 175
Uttarakhand: 27
Odisha: 22
West Bengal: 80
Chandigarh: 16
Chhattisgarh: 19
Madhya Pradesh: 268
Bihar: 38
Puducherry: 6
Manipur: 2
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 7
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10
Jharkhand: 4
Assam: 27
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Tripura: 1

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 267

 

 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

