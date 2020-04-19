24 quarantined for suspected COVID-19 escape from hosp

Maharashtra: 24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:57 ist
Representative image/iStock images

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday.

A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the sub-district hospital at Kasa, after they came into contact with two doctors at the hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier.

Swabs of these people, including the hospital staff and their relatives who were placed under quarantine, have been sent for tests, and results are awaited.

While 19 people suspected to have sneaked out from the facility on Friday, five others escaped on Saturday, said a Kasa police station officer.

A hunt is on to trace them, he said, adding that no case has been registered yet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 