Maharashtra: 24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday.

A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the sub-district hospital at Kasa, after they came into contact with two doctors at the hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier.

Swabs of these people, including the hospital staff and their relatives who were placed under quarantine, have been sent for tests, and results are awaited.

While 19 people suspected to have sneaked out from the facility on Friday, five others escaped on Saturday, said a Kasa police station officer.

A hunt is on to trace them, he said, adding that no case has been registered yet.