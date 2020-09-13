Maharashtra anganwadi supervisor booked for bid to sell ration

Maha anganwadi supervisor booked for bid to sell ration

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 13 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 19:18 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

An anganwadi supervisor from Thane district in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly misappropriating nutritious food meant for beneficiaries, the Zilla Parishad said in a release on Sunday.

The accused Sushma Gughe, working in the integrated development project in Kalyan, was caught while transporting stock of dry food in a mini truck on Saturday night.

Through anganwadis, the government provides supplementary nutrition to children below age of six years, lactating mothers, and pregnant women.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Anganwadi

