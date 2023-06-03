Maharashtra: Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; will create 40k jobs: Fadnavis

Pune: Bajaj Finserv to create 40k jobs

Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 03 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 16:19 ist
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMD, Bajaj Finserv during MoU signing between Govt of Maharashtra and Bajaj Finserv. Credit: IANS Photo

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune that is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector. "I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU.

