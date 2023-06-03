Maharashtra: Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; will create 40k jobs: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune that is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.
Also Read: Bajaj Finance beats profit estimates as provisions drop
After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector. "I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests
Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai
Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer