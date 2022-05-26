Maharashtra BJP chief under fire for 'go home and cook' remark aimed at Supriya Sule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrakant Patil has come under fire from all quarters following his “go home and cook” remark aimed at Baramati MP and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule.

Among the first ones to condemn Patil’s misogynistic comment was her husband, Sadanand Sule.

“I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India…this is an insult to all women…I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can…,” Sadanand, who is a businessman, tweeted.

Patil’s statement has sparked outrage, with people across social media championing Sule, who is the daughter of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

Patil made the comment on Wednesday while addressing a protest march on the issue of political reservation for OBCs in Maharashtra, which had been rejected by the Supreme Court. The apex court had recently given a nod for OBC reservations for Madhya Pradesh local body elections.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chauhan) came to Delhi and met 'someone'...I don't know what suddenly happened over the next two days and they got a go-ahead for OBC reservations,” Sule said at an NCP meeting.

Patil, reacting to Sule’s comment, had said: “Why are you even in politics? Just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with a Chief Minister?”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Sule’s cousin, was also angered by Patil’s comment. “He has no right to speak that way about my sister….no one say such things…the Constitution has given her (the) right…similar(ly) I can’t tell him to go and sit to Kolhapur…in democracy, people decide,” Pawar said.

DMK leader Kanimozhi wanted Patil to apologise. “The despicable comment made by the Maharashtra BJP President against a highly respected Member of Parliament and seasoned leader is an insult to every woman in the country. Such acts of misogyny should have no place in our political affairs,” she said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Misogynistic, distasteful and shameful thought process of BJP in full display yet again. Supriya Sule has been a strong woman’s voice in the state and Parliament, has won accolades too, shame he reduces opposing her to this. Chandrakant ji owes an apology to the women of this country.”

“We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore…he should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home,” NCP’s state women wing president, Vidya Chavan, said.

Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed said: “The vile and misogynistic. Such comments have no place in politics or society. Women are 50 per cent of India’s population, and BJP has, time and again, disrespected the women of this country.”

She also wanted to know if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take any action against Patil.