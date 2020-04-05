Maha BJP MLA defies lockdown, calls people for birthday

Maharashtra BJP MLA defies lockdown, calls people for birthday

PTI
PTI, Wardha,
  • Apr 05 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 19:45 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A BJP MLA from Wardha district in Maharashtra on Sunday allegedly violated the lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harish Dharmik said the MLA, Dadarao Keche, will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said the MLA did not take any permission from administration in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

At least one hundred people gathered outside the MLA's residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.

The MLA has denied the incident and said it was a "political conspiracy" against him by his opponents. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
BJP
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 