Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam calls for boycott of Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav'

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday urged people to boycott new web series Tandav for allegedly mocking Hindu deities.

The political drama series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In a tweet, Kadam said, It's been close to 24 hrs and still no apology from Amazon.

"Seems like they are proud of or don't regret their demeaning act of mocking or targeting our Hindu Gods."

I urge all Hindus to boycott Amazon's products, be it their shopping site or content platform, he said.

The drama series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.