Case against 4 for marching with Aurangzeb posters

Maharashtra: Case against 4 for marching with Aurangzeb posters, Fadnavis says such acts won't be tolerated

NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order

PTI, Ahmednagar,
  • Jun 06 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:06 ist
A screengrab of the incident that went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a video of which has gone viral, an official said.

The procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9 am on Sunday, the Bhingar Camp police official said on Monday.

"Amid music and dance in the procession, four persons carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four persons under Indian Penal Code sections for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, and other offences," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such acts will not be pardoned.

"If someone flashes a poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light, but fails to act.

Maharashtra
India News
Aurangzeb
Devendra Fadnavis

