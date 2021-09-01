Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari over nomination of 12 MLCs

Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor over nomination of MLCs

In Maharashtra, the Governor nominates 12 MLCs for a tenure of six years

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Sep 01 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 21:52 ist
On November 6, 2020, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had submitted 12 names for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota. Credit: DH Photo

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues including the long-pending nomination of 12 MLCs.

Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president, was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, the leader of Congress legislature party, during the hour-long meeting.

Pawar and Thorat confirmed that the nomination of the three MLAs was discussed in the meeting.

"We have made a formal request on the names for MLCs...the governor gave us a patient hearing...the governor has assured us an appropriate decision," Pawar said.

"We have discussed issues like Covid-19 situation, rainfall situation," Thorat said.

On being specifically asked about the MLCs nomination, he said: "Yes...at the end, we have requested him to clear the names and take a decision as early as possible...we all the three parties expect that there will be a decision soon."

On November 6, 2020, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had submitted 12 names for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota. However, it has been kept pending.

The three parties have agreed on a 4-4-4 formula for the 12 vacant seats. The term of 12 legislators nominated to the Upper House from the Governor’s quota had expired in June 2020.

In Maharashtra, the Governor nominates 12 MLCs for a tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article171(5) of the Constitution: “(5) The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.” While the Governor has to go by the recommendations of the Cabinet, there is no deadline by which the Governor has to clear the nominations.

Before sending the names, the MVA trouble-shooters have vetted every name and checked all the details so that there are no hiccups.

