Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in 'world's toughest' cycle race

Ultra-cyclist Kabir Rachure from Maharashtra achieved a podium finish in his category at the Race Across America (RAAM) on Sunday, making it a first for an Indian in what is billed as the world's toughest cycle race.

Rachure, an advocate hailing from Marathwada who practices at the Bombay High Court, came third in the solo male under-50 years category, finishing the 3,038 mile competition in 11 days, 11 hours and 25 minutes, as per the official leaderboard.

The clock is ticking continuously at the race and participants are required to pedal from the west coast of the USA to the east coast in under 12 days, managing their sleep, eating and all other errands within the given time, which makes it a tough endurance race that tests the mettle.

Racers are accompanied by a support crew in vehicles, which takes care of all the requirements on the go and trails the cyclist post-sunset for safety reasons.

Indians started participating in the race about a decade ago and have got accolades including a win in the two-men category. This is the second finish at the coveted event for Rachure himself. T

here were two other Indians racing in the solo category at this year's event, but could not finish the race.

The overall winner in the solo category was Australian Allan Jefferson in the 50-59 years sub-group, who finished the race in just over 10 days, and was followed by Czech Svata Bozak three hours later, while Swiss girl Nicole Reist came third overall by finishing it four hours later.

The solo men under-50 years category was won by Bozak, while American Phil Fox finished six hours before Rachure, as per the leaderboard