Maharashtra: Deaf and mute man held for stealing phones

Maharashtra: Deaf and mute man held for stealing mobile phones

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 16 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 19:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old man, suffering from speech and hearing impairment, was arrested for allegedly breaking into an electronics showroom and stealing mobile phones in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

At least four out of eight stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused identified only as Tusar, said senior inspector Data Dhole of the Wagle Estate police station.

The accused had allegedly broken into an electronic store on June 30 and stolen eight mobile phones valued at Rs 2.28 lakh, the official said.

The man was identified based on the CCTV footage from the area and apprehended on July 11, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Wagle Estate police station, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Stealing
Mobile Phones
Arrested

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 