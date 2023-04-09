Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis makes a surprise visit in Ayodhya

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis makes a surprise visit in UP

Fadnavis was on way to New Delhi to attend BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting ahead of Karnataka polls

  Apr 09 2023, 20:59 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers to Ram Lala (Lord Rama), in Ayodhya, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

When BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis landed in Lucknow and headed for Ayodhya it came as a surprise in Maharashtra’s political circles as there was no word on it.

Fadnavis was on way to New Delhi to attend BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting ahead of Karnataka polls - and he stopped by Lucknow-Ayodhya and sought the blessings of Lord Ram.

Also Read | In Ayodhya, Shinde likens Uddhav to 'Ravana', Fadnavis makes surprise appearance
 

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he visited the Ram Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to Ram Lalla and later inspected the site where the grand Ram temple is coming up. “Goosebumps. That moment, when the dream came true and got Prabhu Shri Ram’s darshan at the divine Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said. 

“Amazing experience! Absolute bliss !  The construction work of the grand Ram mandir in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. Visited Ayodhya Dham with Chief Minister Shinde, ministers and senior BJP-Shiv Sena leaders,” he posted. 

Fadnavis also took video of the site when he flew in a chopper. “This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya.  Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. Jai Shri Ram,” he tweeted. 

