Maharashtra farmers to get Rs 6,000 a year under new scheme approved by Cabinet

More than one crore cultivators will benefit from the state government's scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday rolled out a new financial scheme under which more than one crore farmers in the state will be paid Rs 6,000 annually.

The scheme, Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde said the amount was in addition to Rs 6,000 paid to farmers in instalments per year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

More than one crore cultivators will benefit from the state government's scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis, who is also the state's finance minister, had announced the scheme in the 2023-24 budget, which he presented in the Assembly in March.

India News
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis

