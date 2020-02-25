Maharashtra: Godman held for raping, sexually abusing 5 sisters

A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing five sisters in the 10-19 age group on the pretext of conducting a ritual to help them conceive as well as find hidden treasure in their house in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged on Monday by the elder sister of the five victims, the abuse took place between January and February 2019, a senior official said.

The accused Somnath Chavan (32) told the 22-year-old complainant that someone had performed black magic on her family to prevent the sisters from conceiving, the official said quoting the complaint.

"Chavan also told them that one of the sisters was in danger and he could save her by conducting a ritual and would also help them find a hidden treasure in their house," he said.

The accused demanded Rs 3 lakh conduct the "special ritual", the official said.

"The accused raped and sexually abused the five sisters. He also threatened to kill the victims' parents if they complained about the abuse. Chavan even held a fake wedding with one of the victims," the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013.

The case was taken after the intervention of members from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an outfit fighting superstition and other occult practices prevalent in society.