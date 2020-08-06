Maharashtra govt to supply milk powder to children

Maharashtra govt to supply milk powder to children, lactating mothers

  Aug 06 2020
The Maharashtra Government has decided to supply milk powder manufactured from additional milk stock to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under the Amrut Aahar scheme.

Milk powder will be packaged and provided to 6.51 lakh children and 1.21 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.

The scheme will be implemented for a year at the cost of Rs 121 crore, while the manufacturing cost of the milk powder is over Rs 246 per kg, it was stated.

Milk powder contains 34 per cent protein, which is essential for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

As per the release, during the lockdown period from April to July, the state government procured 5.94 crore litre milk from farmers and over 4,927 metric tonnes of milk powder and 2,575 metric tonne butter was produced.

