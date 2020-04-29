Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi delegation meets governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

In a significant political development, a delegation of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the vacant post of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The delegation was led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The delegation met governor hours after Thackeray met him at a formal function in which new Justice Dipankar Dutta was the sworn-in Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The delegation comprises of MVA ministers - Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, state NCP Jayant Patil and his party colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Aslam Shaikh.