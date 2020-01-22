Maha mandates students to read Preamble of Constitution

Maharashtra mandates students to read Preamble of Constitution in schools from 26 Jan

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 22 2020, 07:17am ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2020, 08:11am ist
An aged-woman holds a copy of the Indian constitution during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, outside Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

In a big decision, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to read Preamble of Constitution in schools during morning assemblies. 

The implementation will start from January 26, the Republic Day. 

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress said that the move was first initiated in 2009 and would be implemented now. A Government Resolution has been issued in this regard. 

The move comes at a time when there are widespread protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

The Congress, which is the main opposition party at the Centre, is opposing CAA and NRC. Congress in Maharashtra is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that also comprises Shiv Sena and NCP. The government is led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president and MVA leader.

