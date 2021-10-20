Maharashtra minister appears as gram sevak in CBSE textbook

The photo of a Maharashtra minister appeared as a gram sevak in the textbook of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil's photograph from a public function was printed with a caption calling him a gram sevak in the book.

The picture was printed in a Class 3 Social Science book's lesson on the duties and importance of Gram Panchayats.

Patil is a senior Congressman and the Guardian Minister of Kolhapur district.

Patil's Personal Assistant Prashant Patil sent an email to CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja, demanding the immediate removal of the photograph.

"It is surprising that the reputed central board has printed the photograph without any verification. Patil is a senior Congress leader and reputed politician from Maharashtra. He has been serving his second term as minister and has been a member of the Legislative Council,” an officer from the minister’s office said.

According to him, wrong history should not be taught to the children of this country. "We hope the error is rectified by the board immediately," the officer said.

