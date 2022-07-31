NIA searches in Nanded, Kolhapur over ISIS connections

Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said in a statement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 31 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 16:36 ist
The case was registered by NIA last month. Credit: DH Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.

Read | Amravati chemist's murder: NIA takes two accused to crime site, recreates sequence of events

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said in a statement. The case was registered by NIA last month. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Investigation Agency
NIA
Nanded
Kolhapur
Maharashtra
India News
ISIS
Crime

What's Brewing

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 