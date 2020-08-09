Maharashtra: One killed, 8 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pune

One person was killed and eight others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at a housing society in Dighi area of Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township.

As per preliminary information, it seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from the cylinder and the explosion occurred the moment the gas stove was turned on, an official from Dighi police station said.

"One person was killed. Eight people received injuries and they have been rushed to the hospital," the official added.