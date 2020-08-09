One killed, 8 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pune

Maharashtra: One killed, 8 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 09 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 14:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

One person was killed and eight others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at a housing society in Dighi area of Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township.

As per preliminary information, it seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from the cylinder and the explosion occurred the moment the gas stove was turned on, an official from Dighi police station said.

"One person was killed. Eight people received injuries and they have been rushed to the hospital," the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Pune
cylinder blast
LPG cylinder explosion

What's Brewing

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

The fine art of doodling

The fine art of doodling

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 