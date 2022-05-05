Maharashtra: Over 200 wells acquired to deal with water scarcity in Marathwada

Over 200 wells have been acquired to address water scarcity in villages of Marathwada region and at least 13 tankers have been pressed into service to meet the demand, an official said on Thursday.

According to the divisional commissioner's office, the administration has acquired 253 wells and commenced tanker ferries this month to deal with water scarcity in the drought-prone region.

At least 13 tankers have been engaged to supply water to four villages in Jalna district, six in Hingoli and one in Nanded, the official said.

The administration has acquired 160 wells, which is the highest, in Hingoli district, followed by 33 in Nanded, 27 in Aurangabad, 24 in Beed and nine in Jalna, he said.

As per a report released by the irrigation department, 81 major projects have 54.33 per cent water storage as compared to 50.03 per cent at this time last year.

In 81 medium projects, the storage is at 53.44 per cent compared to 50.33 per cent the same time last year, while water storage in 838 small projects is at 46.29 per cent compared to 27.6 per cent the same day last year, it stated.