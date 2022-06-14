Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates ‘Shila’ temple at Dehu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune.
Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu. The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi, on the occasion.
Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood
Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi
Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad
Conversations with cultural icons
5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data
How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth
'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city
IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes