Maharashtra restricts height of idols of Lord Ganesh

After a series of discussion and consultation meetings, the Maharashtra government has decided to restrict the height of idols of Lord Ganesh - two-feet for those installed in homes and maximum four-feet in public places.

A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai, the larger Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

As a matter or fact, in the new normal, the festival organisers will have to ensure physical distancing and ensure sanitisation.

The notification was issued by additional director general of police Amitabh Gupta, who is the principal secretary of Home department.

The comprehensive advisory also asked citizen to keep metal of marble Ganesh idols. In case, one installs clay Ganesh idols, it may be immersed in homes or artificial ponds.

Besides that, the government also asked Ganesh mandals to look at the possibility of performing the visarjan (immersion) next year during Maghi Ganeshutsav in February, 2021 or Ganeshutsav in September, 2021.

All processions have already been banned, either for welcoming the elephant-headed God or for his immersion ceremonies, besides barring immersion at any public place like beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds.

The Ganeshutsav madals have been urged to make all arrangements possible to provide online Ganesh darshan, puja, arti, etc. through cable, websites or social media networks.