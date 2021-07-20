Maharashtra revises Covid toll, deaths jump to 3,656

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra catapulted by a record 3,656 on Tuesday as the state revised the toll figures as part of the reconciliation process on the Covid portal.

During the day, 147 deaths were reported and 3,509 old deaths were added to the day's toll, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,30,753.

Similarly, during the day 6,910 fresh cases were reported and 2,479 cases were added, pushing the progressive total to 62,29,596.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 94,593.

According to the Public Health Department, the reconciliation of the positive Covid cases and deaths has been completed up to July 10 and Juky 12, respectively.

“Due to updation of previous cases and deaths by the concerned districts, the positive case tally of the state has increased by 2,479 while there is an increase of 3,509 deaths in the state's cumulative tally,” the Public Health Department said.

During updation of cases and deaths due to de-duplication and change as per residential address of cases, there is either addition or deletion of cases and deaths in some of the districts.

During the day, 7,510 patients were discharged taking the progressive total of recovered patients to 60,00,911. The recovery rate in the state is 96.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 2.09 per cent.

Among the 4,58,46,165 laboratory samples collected so far, 62,29,596 have tested positive (13.59 per cent) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 people are in institutional quarantine.