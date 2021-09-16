Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases stay almost stagnant for a month now

The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have remained stagnant between 49,000 to 51,000, even as the third wave seems to be right around the corner.

Besides, 10 of the 36 districts account for over 90 per cent of the active cases.

With the Ganesh festival kickstarting the festive season, the Maharashtra government feels that there could be a spike in cases.

During the first wave in 2020, there was a spike in cases and 2021 would not be no exception, even as the state is at the tail of the second wave.

As on Wednesday, the total active cases stood at 49,671.

Pune figures on the top of the five districts having maximum active cases with 13,101 cases followed by Thane with 7,253, Ahmednagar with 6,898, Mumbai with 5,393 and Satara with 4,478.

The next five districts with highest cases are Solapur (2,759), Sangli (2,018), Kolhapur (1,172), Ratnagiri (1,157) and Nashik (937).

“The five districts with maximum cases total 37,119 which is around 74.73 per cent of the total cases. The next five districts account for 8,043 cases, around 16.19 cases. Totally the 10 districts have 45,961 cases out of the state’s total of 49,671 - which is around 90.92 per cent,” according to a note prepared by the Public Health Department, which was tabled in the Cabinet meeting.

According to epidemiologists and experts, these 10 districts — in Western Maharashtra and coastal Konkan belt — have very high movement during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

“We should increase our health care infrastructure, especially in rural areas. We need proper diagnosis of the infected person to rule out all common infections,” said Dr IS Gilada, consultant, infectious diseases and secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

“This is a time when we have to exercise extreme precaution,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, president-elect, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

