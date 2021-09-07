Maharashtra’s IT sector to be mapped

In a mammoth exercise vis-a-vis Maharashtra’s Information Technology (IT) sector, the government has decided to prepare district-wise databases for the better formation of the policies and taking calls on crucial issues.

The data would include details like total companies and organisations and people working in a district, location details, infrastructure, facilities, working space, co-working capabilities and so on.

Minister of State for IT and Home Satej Patil has requested NASSCOM, Software Export Association Pune (SEAP) and other industry associations to help out the state government in creating district wise databases.

It may be mentioned, industrialist Anand Deshpande has suggested that the State government should develop tier 2 and 3 cities and towns in a way that they attract the employees to work from there while in the Work From Home mandate.

He has suggested that the State government should ensure that employees working for leading players in the IT industry should get facilities available in the cities of their corporate offices, in these tier 2 and 3 cities to retain this workforce.

“We are also planning to start government-run well-equipped Nodal centres where IT employees can come and work for their respective companies. All ideas are welcome in this regard,” Patil said.

The Minister had recently announced that the Maharashtra government was chalking out an IT policy to focus the development of tier 2 and 3 cities to attract IT companies. Patil in a virtual conference had said recently, “Mumbai and Pune have been leading in the IT sector and have been saturated due to migration to these cities. We now want to take this progress to tier 2 and 3 cities like Nagpur, Satara, Amaravati, Latur, Nanded and others by giving incentives to the industries. The industries will be incentivised with various facilities through a separate IT policy. We have come out with a RFP model to facilitate the sector with a simplified procurement process.”