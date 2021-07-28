Maharashtra slashes school fees by 15% in wake of Covid

Maharashtra slashes school fees by 15% in wake of Covid

Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 28 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 20:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year.

“Maharashtra Cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon,” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.

This decision is taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, she said.

Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave.

"Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management," the minister added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

 